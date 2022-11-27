Multifold rise in tourists footfall at Varanasi | Kashi-Vishawanth corridor main attraction

ANI

Lucknow: The number of tourists coming to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh's holy city, has registered a multifold increase after the construction of the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor and beautification of the Ganga banks.

According to figures released by the UP Government, there has been 10 times rise in tourists coming to Varanasi over the last five years. The number of foreign tourists has been northbound after the Covid crisis is over. Compared to previous year, in 2022, 174 times more foreign tourists have visited Varanasi. The figures released by the UP Government's Tourism Department about the footfall show from Jan 2017 to July 2022, a large number of domestic and international tourists visited Varanasi.

Deputy Director, Tourism, UP Government, Preeti Srivastava in July 2022, 40.03 lakh domestic tourists arrived in Varanasi when compared to 4.61 lakh during the corresponding month in 2021, which is 10 times rise. In case of foreign tourists, only 72 had arrived in Varanasi last year whereas in July 2022, the number has risen to 12,578, which is 174 times more.

She said maximum footfall was seen in Sawan and the figures are yet to be released. A number of tourists arrived in Varanasi on the occasion of Sawan and Dev Deepawali this month.

The UP Government spokesperson said due to the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor and beautification of the ghats, the tourist footfall has seen a tremendous rise. Besides the Ganga cleaning, beautification of its ghats, development of Sarnath, the place related to Lord Buddha and the introduction of cruise facility in the river has attracted a large number of tourists.

Varanasi Hotel Association chairman Gokul Sharma said tourists coming to the holy city have also being visiting nearby places in Vindhyachal, Prayagraj and even to Ayodhya. The footfall increases during the festivals and holidays, giving a boost to business of hotels. After the completion of the projects such as Tent City, River Front, Namo Ghat, the tourism industry in Varanasi and Mirzapur divisions would get a shot in the arm.

