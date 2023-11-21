 Mulayam Singh Yadav Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Defence Minister Of India & Samajwadi Party Patriarch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMulayam Singh Yadav Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Defence Minister Of India & Samajwadi Party Patriarch

Mulayam Singh Yadav Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Defence Minister Of India & Samajwadi Party Patriarch

Mulayam Singh Yadav occupied the seat of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. He founded the Samajwadi Party in the 1990s, which formed government in the state on its own from 2012-2017, when Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Mulayam Singh Yadav |

Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Defence Minister of India and chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, was born on November 22, 1939. The leader, who would go on to establish the Samajwadi Party (SP), was born in the town of Safai in Uttar Pradesh, known as United Province then (under British India). Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10, 2022 and passed away at the age of 82 in Gurugram.

Early life and career

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939 to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav in UP's Safai village. Yadav completed his graduation from the Karm Kshetra Post Graduate College in Etawah and earned a BT degree at AK College in Shikohabad.

Mulayam Singh Yadav began his career as a teacher and also studied at Agra University.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was also a wrestler in his younger days.

Political career

Mulayam Singh Yadav began his political career as a protege of the stalwart socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Slowly, he came into his own and became an important leader of the socialist movement in the country.

He was elected for the first time as an MLA in 1967 from Etawah’s Jaswantnagar on a Samyukt Socialist Party ticket. 

Mulayam Singh Yadav occupied the seat of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. He founded the Samajwadi Party in the 1990s, which formed government in the state on its own from 2012-2017, when Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of the state.

The veteran leader passed away at the age of 82 after battling multiple ailments on October 10, 2022 in Gurugram. Lakhs of people turned up with tears in their eyes to pay their last respects to their beloved "Netaji."

Read Also
Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82, a look at his key role in national politics
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms In THESE Parts Till November 23

Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms In THESE Parts Till November 23

Punjab: Sambar Deer Strutting On Jalandhar's Highway Hits Speeding Scooty While Crossing Road; Runs...

Punjab: Sambar Deer Strutting On Jalandhar's Highway Hits Speeding Scooty While Crossing Road; Runs...

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Promises 'Major Steps' On Deepfake Issue After November 24

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Promises 'Major Steps' On Deepfake Issue After November 24

Mulayam Singh Yadav Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Defence Minister Of India & Samajwadi...

Mulayam Singh Yadav Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Defence Minister Of India & Samajwadi...

'I Am Fine Maa, Please Eat Your Meals On Time': Worker Trapped In Uttarkashi Tunnel Sends Emotional...

'I Am Fine Maa, Please Eat Your Meals On Time': Worker Trapped In Uttarkashi Tunnel Sends Emotional...