Mukul Sangma birthday: All you need to know about the former Meghalaya CM

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma | Photo: Facebook

Born on April 20, 1965, Mukul Manda Sangma is an Indian politician and physician who served as Meghalaya's 11th Chief Minister from 2010 to 2018 and is currently the leader of the opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

In 1990, he graduated in medicine from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal and then he joined Zikzak Public Health Centre as a health and medical officer in 1991.

In 1993, he was elected to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly from Ampatigiri as an independent candidate.

Later on, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation.

Sangma joins INC

Sangma became a member of the Indian National Congress and won the election five times in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018. He was also the Parliamentary Secretary for the Government of Meghalaya between the years 1996 and 1998.

In 2003, he became the home minister in the D. D. Lapang government of Meghalaya. In 2005, he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

In April 2010, he got the opportunity and became the 11th Chief Minister of Meghalaya and in 2013 he became the CM second time.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, he won from two constituencies i.e. Songsak and Ampathi. Currently, he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Sangma joined TMC in 2021

Mukul Sangma left Congress, and along with 11 other Congress MLAs joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021 which made the TMC the main opposition party in the state.

Sangma is known for his work in like the Special Wedding Assistance Scheme for orphaned girls over the age of 18, single mothers and orphaned girls.

