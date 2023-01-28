Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed as 'Amrit Udyan'

According to information posted on the President's official website on Saturday, the Mughal Gardens inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been renamed as Amrit Udyan.

Done as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

According to Navika Gupta, the President's deputy press secretary, this was done as part of the government's commemoration of 75th anniversary of independence, ANI reported.

Rajpath in Delhi was renamed Kartavya Path last year. The previous name, according to Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, reflected "a colonial attitude."

Nevertheless, both names — Mughal Gardens and Amrit Udyan — are included on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Know more about Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan, a 15-acre complex, was inspired by Persian and Indian miniature paintings as well as the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir and the area surrounding the Taj Mahal.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan says that British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens completed the gardens' design in 1917. The seedlings were planted between 1928 and 1929, though.

BJP adamant on getting rid of Mughal names

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi chapter in May last year had asked the civic body that the names of five roads in the nation's capital be changed because they serve as a "symbol of slavery of the Mughal era."

The party has requested that Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Humayun Road, Shahjahan Road, and Babar Lane be given new names.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)