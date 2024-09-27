 MUDA Scam: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Backs Karnataka Govt's Decision To Withdraw General Consent Given To CBI
Accusing the CBI of being "biased and prejudiced" in its probe in various cases, the government on Thursday withdrew general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in the State.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday backed the decision of his party's government in Karnataka to withdraw general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in the State, saying it's within its power.

"It has not happened only now, you are still young. Even when Devraj Urs was there (as CM), when it (CBI) was misused, then the blanket consent given to CBI was withdrawn. Therefore this is common," Kharge told reporters on the Karnataka Cabinet move.

"When I was the Home Minister (of Karnataka) in Veerappan (sandalwood smuggler) case, stamp paper vendor Telgi (Abdul Karim Telgi) case, and in one more case in Kolar, when I referred (to CBI), they said inquiries are going well, we don't want to take," he said.

"Important cases... hundreds of people he (Veerappan) killed, and also Telgi case in which crores of rupees were looted and loss was caused to the government. The three cases I had referred (to CBI) asking them to take up (the probe) as it was an inter-state case. Such cases CBI did not take up. Now you are questioning. It is a government's power to withdraw or refer the case," Kharge added.

