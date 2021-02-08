'MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega': PM Modi reiterates as farmers' protest rages on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to continue with the MSP, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha.

"MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future," he said during his speech.

Modi also assured that affordable ration for the poor will continue and mandis will be modernised.

The PM added that the government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering farmers.

"The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers. NDA's other schemes also help farmers. For example, the PMGSY. Once the road connectivity improves, it will enable farmers' produce to reach distant places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of small farmers."

Modi also said that the eyes of the world are on India, and that there are expectations that the country will contribute to the betterment of our planet.

He said that India is a young and enthusiastic land of opportunities and won't let them pass by.

"The whole world is struggling with several challenges. Who would have thought that humankind would have to witness such circumstances... The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India, and there is a confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet.

"India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation that is young, full of enthusiasm, and making efforts to realise dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities just pass by."

The PM expressed his gratitude to MPs for expressing their views and enriching discussions.

"In the Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their invaluable views on various topics for over 13 hours. I express my gratitude to all the MPs for enriching these discussions," he said.

He also took a jab at the opposition parties for boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind's speech, saying, "It would have been good if all were there to listen to the Presidential address, but it was so powerful that, even though they didn't hear it, he could say a lot, and his message reached."

Meanwhile, during Modi's speech, MPs of the Trinamool Congress staged a walkout.

Last week, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The discussion on the motion has been the main business transacted by the House over three days in which 50 members from 25 parties participated, an official statement said.