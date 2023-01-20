Mrinalini Sarabhai's death anniversary: Know more about India's classical dance maestro

Mrinalini Sarabhai | By Kadayanickadu - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Mrinalini Sarabhai is a renowned Indian classical dancer, choreographer, and instructor. She was born on May 11, 1918, in Kerala, India, and was trained in the traditional Indian dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathakali. She is considered one of the most influential dancers of her time, and her contributions to the Indian dance scene have been invaluable.

Sarabhai began her career as a dancer in the 1940s, and quickly established herself as one of the most talented dancers of her generation. She was known for her grace and fluidity of movement, as well as her ability to convey deep emotions through her dance. She performed extensively throughout India and abroad, and was highly respected by audiences and critics alike.

In addition to her performing career, Sarabhai was also a gifted choreographer and instructor. She founded the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in Ahmedabad, India, in 1949, where she trained many young dancers and choreographed numerous productions. She was also a vocal advocate for the importance of Indian classical dance, and worked tirelessly to promote the art form both in India and abroad.

One of her famous choreographed productions is "Tandava" which is a dance drama depicting the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati. This production is still performed by her dance company in India and abroad.

Sarabhai's contributions to Indian dance were recognized by the Indian government, who awarded her numerous honors and awards. She received the Padma Bhushan in 1965 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1992, two of India's highest civilian honors.

Sarabhai passed away on January 21, 2016, but her legacy lives on through the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts and the many dancers she trained. Her contributions to Indian dance will be remembered for generations to come.

