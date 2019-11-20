MP newspaper ad first trolls Kamal Nath, then sings paeans the next day

On the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's birthday on Monday, a Hindi newspaper published a full-page advertisement that takes a dig at the Congress Chief Minister. The advertisement mentioned several instances that Kamal Nath wouldn't be proud of.

One of them being, after the Emergency, when the Janata Party government was in power, Sanjay Gandhi was sent to Tihar jail in 1979. Indira Gandhi was worried about Sanjay’s security. So, Kamal Nath deliberately fought with a judge who sent to him to Tihar jail for seven days. There he lived with Sanjay Gandhi.