MP: 1.5 year old baby allegedly dies of suffocation at Bagheshwar Dham, police to investigate | representative pic

The recent news from Bagheshwar Dham under Baba Dhirendra Shastri's leadership is tragic. The community of Jabalpur is in shock following the death of an innocent 1.5-year-old child at the Dham. According to reports, the incident occurred in the Bhagwat pandal event that was taking place at Bagheshwar Dham. The cause of the child's death is said to be suffocation, caused by a lack of air circulation in the hot and stifling environment. As soon as the authorities were informed of the case, the police immediately arrived on the scene and are currently investigating the matter thoroughly to uncover any further details.

What happened?

It is being reported that there was a Bhagwat pandal set up in Baba Dhirendra Shastri's Bagheshwar Dham. The Bhagwat katha was being held in this pandal, and a large number of people had gathered there to listen to the story. The crowd had also gathered to see Baba Dhirendra Shastri and receive his blessings. Due to the excessive heat and the crowd, a little girl began to have difficulty in breathing.

After the girl's condition deteriorated, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The girl's family is in shock and mourning after her death. The mother and father are in a terrible state, grieving and crying.

Police statement

The police, however, have said that they will investigate the matter and find out the reason for the death of the little girl.

This is not the first case of death in Bageshwar Dham

Before this, news of a woman's death in Bageshwar Dham had already come to light. This woman was said to be from Firozabad. It is said that the woman had been living in Bageshwar Dham for a month. However, the cause of her death was said to be kidney problems. According to the woman's husband, she had passed away even before her plea was submitted in court.