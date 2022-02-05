Motilal Nehru birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about Jawaharlal Nehru's father

Motilal Nehru was an Indian lawyer, activist and politician belonging to the Indian National Congress. Born on 6 May 1861, he also served as the Congress President twice. He was a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the father of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

A few facts about Motilal Nehru that will certainly intrigue you:

Motilal Nehru was born on 6 May, 1861 and is the son of Gangadhar Nehru and Indrani. His father passed away three months before he was born.

Motilal has two older brothers. They are Bansidhar Nehru and Nandlal Nehru.

Motilal Nehru passed the lawyer examination in 1883 and began practising as a lawyer at Kanpur.

Three years after his examination, he moved to Allahabad to join the lucrative practice already established by his brother Nandlal.

Motilal became the sole bread earner of his family at the age of 25 due to his brother- Nandlal's death.

Many of Motilal's suits were civil cases involving large land-owning families and soon he made a mark for himself in the legal profession of Allahabad.

In 1900, his practice was thriving and therefore, he managed to buy a large family home in the Civil Lines of the city, he rebuilt it and named it Anand Bhavan.

In 1909 he reached the pinnacle of his legal career by gaining the approval to appear in the Privy Council of Great Britain.

Motilal Nehru twice served as President of the Congress Party, once in Amritsar in 1919 and the second time in Calcutta in 1928.

He was arrested during the Non-Cooperation Movement.

The entry of Motilal's son- Jawaharlal Nehru into politics in 1916 started the most powerful and influential Indian political dynasty.

Motilal Nehru passed away on 6 February 1931. He spent his last days with his son- Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi.

