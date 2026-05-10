Mother’s Day Horror In UP: Banda Man Kills Mother, Younger Brother Over Land Sale Dispute

A property dispute turned into a horrifying double murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Mother’s Day after a man allegedly shot dead his mother and younger brother inside their home.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rajkishore Gupta, was angry over the sale of ancestral property by his father. Officials said Gupta opposed the transaction and was upset that he had no role in the decision-making process.

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Residents rushed out of their homes after hearing gunshots earlier in the day. Police later confirmed that Gupta allegedly opened fire on his mother and younger brother following an argument over the land sale.

Both victims were found critically injured and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Senior police officer Palas Bansal said police received information about the shooting and immediately reached the scene. A forensic team examined the house and collected evidence.

“The accused opposed the sale of ancestral land carried out by his father. The disagreement appears to have triggered the incident,” the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the accused fled after the shooting, and police said four teams have been formed to track him down.