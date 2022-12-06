e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMother's choice is ultimate: Delhi HC allows 33-week pregnant woman to abort child

Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi HC allows 33-week pregnant woman to abort child

The court was hearing a request for a medical abortion from a 26-year-old woman who is 33 weeks pregnant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi HC allows 33-week pregnant woman to abort child |
Follow us on

The Delhi High Court ruled today that the mother has the final say in cases of foetal abnormalities during pregnancy, as she must consider "also the possibility of a dignified life for the unborn child."

"The Court comes to the conclusion that the mother's choice is ultimate. Considering this, the Court holds that the medical termination be allowed. The petitioner is permitted to undergo termination immediately at the LNJP Hospital or any other hospital of her choice."

The court was hearing a request for a medical abortion from a 26-year-old woman who is 33 weeks pregnant.

Given the advanced stage of the pregnancy, the medical board of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital informed Justice Singh today that it had denied the request for a termination.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi HC allows 33-week pregnant woman to abort child

Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi HC allows 33-week pregnant woman to abort child

Vivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam...

Vivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam...

India's FMGE candidates not happy about NMC's new rules

India's FMGE candidates not happy about NMC's new rules

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Countering terror financing should be priority: NSA Doval at key Central Asian security ministers'...

Countering terror financing should be priority: NSA Doval at key Central Asian security ministers'...