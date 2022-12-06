Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi HC allows 33-week pregnant woman to abort child |

The Delhi High Court ruled today that the mother has the final say in cases of foetal abnormalities during pregnancy, as she must consider "also the possibility of a dignified life for the unborn child."

"The Court comes to the conclusion that the mother's choice is ultimate. Considering this, the Court holds that the medical termination be allowed. The petitioner is permitted to undergo termination immediately at the LNJP Hospital or any other hospital of her choice."

The court was hearing a request for a medical abortion from a 26-year-old woman who is 33 weeks pregnant.

Given the advanced stage of the pregnancy, the medical board of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital informed Justice Singh today that it had denied the request for a termination.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.