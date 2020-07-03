'Mother of dance in India': Politicians mourn demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 72 years old.

Khan was admitted to Bandra East’s Guru Nanak Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties on June 20. Her nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital."

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, has choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Her best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

"Ek Do Teen" in "Tezaab", "Tamma Tamma Loge" in "Thanedar", "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" in "Beta" and "Dola Re Dola" in "Devdas" are some of her best works. She last choreographed "Tabaah Hogaye" featuring Madhuri in 2019's Kalank.

Meanwhile, not only the film industry but also the politicians mourned her demise. "Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed & entertained all with her iconic work. Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti .#RIPSarojKhan #Legend," wrote Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.