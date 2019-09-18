Mother held for killing 2-year-old out of frustration

Panaji: In a shocking case of filicide, a middle-aged woman was arrested for allegedly smothering her two-year-old daughter to death, a Goa police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The accused Azia Rodrigues was arrested from a south Goa beach village of Betalbatim after a midnight drama at her residence. Initially, Azia accused her mother-in-law of killing the two-year-old.

"We confronted Azia and her mother-in-law Sebastina. After some time Azia broke down and confessed to murdering her daughter out of sheer frustration," the spokesperson said.

Preliminary inquiry, according to the police has revealed that Azia and her mother-in-law regularly fought over domestic issues, while Azia's husband was away for long spells of time working on a cruise ship.

The body of the two-year-old girl has been sent for postmortem, the police spokesperson said.