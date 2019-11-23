Mota Bhai trends on Twitter after Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar take oath

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan here at around 7.30 am.
Since then 'Mota Bhai' is trending on Twitter. After this news broke out, Twitter has flooded with miscellaneous reactions. BJP supporters are congratulating Devendra Fadnavis for his second term. While many people applaud Amit Shah for his ‘Chanakya Niti’.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the declaration of the Assembly poll results, following which the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.
