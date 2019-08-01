Most corrupt Pakistan government of last 19 years excluded from probe

Islamabad: Annual reports of the Berlin-based global watchdog Transparency International during the past 19 years show corruption at its peak in Pakistan during General Musharrafs tenure, Pakistani media reported.

However, the Imran Khan government's probe into past governments spending, excludes the dictator's rule and only focuses on the last 10 years of PPP and PML-N regimes.

The Transparency International, which publishes annual Global Corruption Barometer and Corruption Perception Index to give a comparative listing of corruption worldwide, shows Musharraf's tenure more corrupt than the last tenures of the Aasif Ali Zardari-led PPP and Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N.

The least corruption in terms of the best CPI score was attained by Pakistan in 2018, the year which was shared by the rule of the outgoing PML-N government, caretaker regime and the PTI government.

The TI record shows that from 2013 till 2018, Pakistan continued to improve its CPI score in a manner that each year has been the best year. However, the best ever score of 2018 is 33 out of 100, which shows that still the level of corruption in Pakistan is high and the country needs to do a lot to curb the menace.

If Transparency International's corruption index is considered since 1996 when Benazir Bhutto government was ruling and Islamabad was first evaluated by Transparency in its global report, the 1996 regime has been the worst with 10 out of 100 (or 1/10) score.

But later the second lowest score of 21 out of 100 (2.1/10) was registered during 2004 and 2005 when General Musharraf was ruling the country.