Mosques, churches likely to open along with temples from June 1: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday clarified that he favours opening all places of worship, including mosques and churches from June 1 if he gets a nod from the Centre.

On Tuesday, the CM had said that temples would be open from June 1. This led to a huge debate on why mosques and churches were not included. He said religious institutions will not be discriminated against and will be allowed to open together.

He had mentioned only temples as he had discussions with Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister of Muzrai Department, which governs temples and charitable institutions. Karnataka has over 34,000 temples that come under the Muzrai department.

Yediyurappa said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that Karnataka be allowed to reopen temples, mosques, churches and other religious places. "We have to get a lot of permissions before opening up, so let's wait and see. If we get permission, places of worship can open by June 1," the CM said.

If Karnataka gets the nod, it will become the first state to open places of worship after over two months of lockdown. This may trigger a demand from devotees in other states too. A cabinet meet is expected on Thursday where the opening of religious places, including temples, mosques and churches, is likely to be discussed.

The plan is that temples would be opened to offer pooja and daily rituals, but temple fairs and events would be banned. The government is finalising a standard operating procedure (SOP) which needs to be followed once places of worship are opened to the public.

Kerala CM changes stance on diaspora returnees’ paid quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday changed his stance after numerous protests broke out and said poor diaspora returnees won't have to pay for their quarantine arranged by the state. At the all party video conferencing meeting called by Vijayan on We­d­nesday, this had evoked strong protests. "It was a mis­under­sta­n­d­ing and I wish to state that none need have any concern. Those who can afford to pay can opt for it. We are coming out with a fresh order and in it everything would be clear. The poor need not worry and need not pay," said Vijayan after the Covid review meeting. -- Agencies