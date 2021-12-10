Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife brought to Brar Square crematorium; see visuals

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence on Friday for the general public.

The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu Wednesday, to be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today.

As the mortals were being taken to Brar Square crematorium, citizens raised slogans of 'Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega'.

#WATCH | Delhi: Citizens raise slogans of "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega", as the cortège of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat proceeds towards Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/s7sjV4vg73 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

A while ago, the mortal remains of the General and his wife were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.

Delhi: The mortal remains of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.#TamilNaduChopperCrash pic.twitter.com/ZPyL4FlLHU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:11 PM IST