e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai: Tanzania-returnee tests positive for Omicron variant in Dharavi
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:18 PM IST

Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife brought to Brar Square crematorium; see visuals

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence on Friday for the general public.

The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu Wednesday, to be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today.

As the mortals were being taken to Brar Square crematorium, citizens raised slogans of 'Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega'.

Watch the video, here:

A while ago, the mortal remains of the General and his wife were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.

Take a look at some pictures, here:

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:11 PM IST
Advertisement