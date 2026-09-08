Morning Walkers Panic After Leopard Appears at Kota's CV Garden, Rescued After 4 Hours | File Pic

Jaipur: The morning walk turned scary for the citizens at a prominent city park of Kota, where a leopard was spotted on a tree about 20 feet above the ground on Tuesday. It took around four hours for the foresters to tranquillise the leopard amidst the panic erupted in and around the park.

The incident happened in Kota City's CV Garden, known as one of the most crowded and prominent parks of the city, where hundreds of morning walkers, including politicians, senior officers, and others, come every day.

On Tuesday morning, people out for walking as usual spotted a leopard resting on a tree branch near the right-hand track from the main gate. Watching this, a panic erupted in the park.

Read Also Delhi PG Building Collapse: Students Next Door Recall Moments Of Terror

Leopard rescue operation begins

Upon receiving the information, police and forest department teams reached the spot and closed the park. Using hydraulic fire engines, the forest department and municipal corporation teams tranquillised the leopard and safely rescued it using a net. The captured leopard was sent to the night shelter at Abheda Biological Park.

Deputy Forest Conservator Pramod Kumar Dhakad said that the leopard was perched on a tree, making it difficult to capture it using a cage or a direct trap. Therefore, fire brigades were called in to tranquillise and sedate it. The leopard's location at a high altitude posed a challenge. Four rounds were fired, but the fifth burst hit the leopard. The rescue was successfully carried out.

Also Watch:

Leopard likely entered for prey

The CV Garden is surrounded by the Kishore Sagar Pond on one side and a road on the other three sides. The Forest Department's Deputy Conservator of Forests office is also adjacent to it. Forest officials believe the leopard may have come searching for prey, as the garden is home to a large number of monkeys.