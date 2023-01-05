More trouble in West Bengal: CBI raids cooperative bank in Suri | File Picture

Kolkata: CBI on Thursday raided a cooperative bank in Suri in Birbhum district and found at least 177 fake bank accounts.

According to CBI sources, the forms to open a new bank account has the signatures of the same person.

“It seems that the accounts are opened to convert black money into white money. There is also a link to the food department. The probe is being made. 54 accounts have been seized and a link of at least Rs. 4 crores has been found so far,” said the sources.

According to the bank manager, the CBI had some queries which they have answered.

However, the bank officials were quizzed by the CBI officials for over one and a half hours.