More scamsters will be jailed soon, warns PM Modi

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned more scamsters would be behind the bars soon. Addressing a public meeting at Prabhat Tara Maidan, Narendra Modi said,

"Those who believed they were above the law and the judiciary are now in the clutches of laws, moving from court to court for bail. This is the beginning of my 100 days of government. More will be sent to their right place,” he said.

Prime Minister without naming former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, "The people who were engaged in looting the common man are being shown their right place in the first 100 days of my government.

Kuch log chale bhi gaye hain andar, anya bhi jayenge. (Some have been already sent to jail, others will follow). My government is working with speed against the scamsters.

“An unprecedented speed is being shown to punish the scamsters and those who thought they were above the law. They are now moving from court to court for bail,” he said.

The prime Minister complimented Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das for his achievements in five years as chief minister and recalled the state which was notorious for frauds and corruption is now proving to be a well-governed state.

Former chief minister Madhu Koda was jailed on corruption charges and several ministers of Koda and Shibu Soren ministeries are still in jail on corruption charges. He asked people to elect Raghubar Das for another five-year term based on his performance.

Modi listed the achievements of the NDA-II at the Centre and said within 100 days, the government fulfilled its commitment to abrogate Article 370, take steps for restoration of peace and development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, give relief to Muslim women by making triple talaq a crime.

“I have more resolves to fulfill in five years. We are working at an unprecedented speed. A decisive war against terrorism has been launched by enacting the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act,” he said.

Prime Minister claimed that there was an unprecedented performance in the Parliament since the Independence.The Parliament passed several important legislations, transacted business by sitting till late hours.

Modi said the Union government provided insurance coverage to 22 crore poor, 44 lakh people were benefitted through the Ayushman health scheme, as poor patients were given Rs 7,000 crore for treatment, two crore people got new houses, ten crore toilets were constructed, 8 crore women got LPG cylinders free under Ujjawalla scheme.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of 462 Eklavya residential schools for tribal students in the country and said by 2022, 73,000 students would be enrolled in these schools. The government will spend Rs one lakh every year on each of the tribal students admitted in these schools.

He launched the national pension scheme for businessmen who would get Rs 3,000 per month as pension in a new pension scheme for farmers benefitting 13.29 farmers. Some farmers were also given pension papers.

He handed over cheques to some businessmen who had come from UP, Jammu and Tamil Nadu and said unlike West Bengal, no cut money is being taken here as the money is being sent directly to the beneficiaries accounts.

Modi inaugurated the Sahebganj port which would link Jharkhand and Bihar with Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar through the national water ways and provide connectivity to other parts of the world through Bay of Bengal.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed building of Jharkhand Assembly and laid the foundation stone for the new building of state secretariat.

