'More Like A Concert': Viral Video Shows Stage, Music At Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been campaigning against examination paper leaks and student suicides, held its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

While the demonstration focused on demands related to accountability in the education system, a video purportedly from the protest venue has triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi today looks more like a concert.



There's a stage, music is playing - will Abhijeet Dipke and Vijeta Dhaiya be dancing together today?

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/56tYcEoJB4 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 20, 2026

Protest at Jantar Mantar

The protest began at around 1 pm, with supporters gathering at Jantar Mantar carrying plates and spoons after a call issued by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke a day earlier.

However, attention on social media soon shifted to a viral video allegedly showing a stage setup with music playing at the protest site.

Viral video draws comparisons

The video, shared by an X user, claimed that the gathering appeared more like an entertainment event than a political demonstration.

"Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi today looks more like a concert. There's a stage, music is playing - will Abhijeet Dipke and Vijeta Dhaiya be dancing together today?" the user wrote while sharing the clip.

Want their dancers performing today — Pankaj (@trues_falses) June 20, 2026

The authenticity and full context of the video could not be independently verified by FPJ.

The post attracted several comments from social media users. One user reportedly wrote, "Want their dancers performing today," while another posted a derogatory remark targeting individuals associated with the protest.

The comments quickly spread across social media platforms, adding a fresh layer of online debate around the group's protest methods.

Today in Delhi, a Cockroach Janta Party supporter arrived at the protest wearing a police uniform and was shouting slogans.



Soon after, he was detained by the real police. pic.twitter.com/ODmP5ddEGF — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 20, 2026

Another video surfaces

Meanwhile, another video from the CJP protest has also gained traction on social media. In the video, a protester is shown entering the protest site wearing a police uniform and chanting slogans in favour of the Cockroach Janta Party.

The man is reportedly heard yelling, "Cockroach Party Zindabad, Zindabad," before being approached by police personnel present at the venue.

The video was posted by an X handle that stated, "Cockroach Janta Party supporter entered the protest wearing a police uniform and shouting slogans and was arrested by the actual police officers."

Important:



Do bring “𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙞 & 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝” tomorrow.



📍Jantar Mantar

🕐 1 PM https://t.co/ES6qfgwF7Z — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 19, 2026

Call to bring plates and spoons

Ahead of the demonstration, Dipke released a video message asking supporters to carry a "thali" (plate) and a "chamach" (spoon) to the protest.

"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," he said in the video shared on social media.