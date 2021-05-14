More bodies found floating in Varanasi, Chandauli

Varanasi

Seven more bodies, including a partially burnt one, have been recovered from the Ganga river in Varanasi and adjoining Chandauli district.

One body was found near Sujabad area of Varanasi and six in Dhanapur area of Chandauli district on Thursday.

People in Sujabad area saw the bodies floating on a bend and alerted the Ramnagar police, who reached the spot and divers were called to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi zone, Amit Kumar also reached the spot and monitored the search operation. Six decayed bodies and a partially burnt one were brought out and cremated.

Meanwhile, six decomposed bodies were recovered at Dhanapur in Chandauli and cremated. Chandauli District Magistrate Sanjiv Singh said all the bodies recovered in Dhanapur were badly decomposed and appeared to have been disposed of a week ago. None of the bodies was packed in PPE kit and stones were tied to them, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said: "We have deployed teams in villages and at cremation grounds in rural areas to tell people not to dispose of bodies in rivers and inform officials if they are incapable of cremating bodies."

Probe ordered into riverside burial in Unnao

The Unnao district administration has ordered a probe after some bodies were found buried along the Ganga riverbank in the district.

Unnao District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar, said late on Thursday, "After the matter came to light, a sub-divisional magistrate was sent to the spot. He will submit his report soon."

He said the Baksar ghat is on the border of districts including Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Unnao and people go there for the cremation of bodies.

"We will take appropriate action after seeing the situation. Directives have been issued that such situation does not arise again," he said.