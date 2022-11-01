Morbi bridge collapse: Parents mourn their three sons who drowned in the tragedy

People gather at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, on Monday, October 31 | PTI

Dharmik would have turned 18 in a few weeks’ time. Chetan, in Class 10, was good at his studies and his parents were dreaming of a bright future for him.

The eldest of the Muchhadia brothers—20-year-old Chirag—would help run the family with his job at a spectacles manufacturing unit. All was well until the fateful evening of the Morbi bridge collapse when the trio decided to visit the newly re-opened bridge.

As the historic suspension footbridge on the Machchhu river came crashing down claiming over 140 lives, the Muchhadias’ world too broke into pieces. Kantaben, the mother of the three boys, was frantically trying to contact her children after hearing of the mishap.

Soon her cries pierced the night as she and her husband Rajesh found the lifeless bodies of Dharmik and Chirag at the Morbi Civil Hospital at 11 pm. The mourning parents were yet to get over the shock when they found the body of Chetan at 3 am.

Now all the parents can do is remember the moments spent with their three sons and hope that those responsible for the mishap are brought to justice.

This story was published by Vibes of India