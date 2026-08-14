‘Moral Responsibility’: CJP’s Saurav Das Demands Manan Kumar Mishra’s Resignation After CJI Surya Kant Slams BCI Order Against NALSAR Students

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Friday called for the resignation of Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, days after the Supreme Court criticised the Council for intervening in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment controversy.

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Taking to X, Das said Mishra should take “moral responsibility” and step down, while accusing the BCI of overstepping its authority in the matter.

The demand came after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant strongly questioned the BCI’s intervention, saying the Council had no authority to interfere with students’ right to protest. The CJI also said the Supreme Court would not allow students to be prevented from expressing their concerns through peaceful and lawful demonstrations.

The court restrained the BCI and state bar councils from taking punitive or criminal action against students or faculty members of national law universities or other universities in connection with the dispute.

Read Also BCI Modifies NALSAR Enrolment Order, Allows 2026 Graduates To Seek Enrolment

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the BCI on a petition challenging the Council’s actions and seeking directions against similar orders in the future. A bench headed by CJI Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the Council to file its response within two weeks.

The controversy began after the BCI directed state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates as advocates until further orders. The directive followed protests by some students against the proposed participation of CJI Kant as chief guest at the university’s convocation.

The BCI subsequently withdrew the order following criticism and a proposed protest, and later dropped its proposed factual inquiry into the matter.