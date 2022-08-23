Moosewala’s father takes to social media for `justice’

Sidhu Moosewala and his father Balkaur Singh | Instagram/@sidhumoosewala

Two days after threatening to launch a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab failed to completely solve singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case in a week’s time, his father, Balkaur Singh, on Tuesday created social media accounts seeking what he termed as ``complete justice’’ for his son, also demanding the arrest of people who provided money to the shooters and harboured them.

His Twitter handle #JusticeforSidhumoosewala read that a peaceful candle march would be organised by Sidhu Moosewala's family to demand justice for him at Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Purani Anaj Mandi, Mansa, at 4 pm on August 25.

While Singh’s account on Instagram instantly got 1.61 lakh followers and around 2.1 lakh likes on the first picture shared by him with 15k comments for justice to Sidhu Moosewala-since the morning when it was opened-the account also had a picture of the father-son duo with lyrics (in Punjabi) by Sidhu Moosewala’s song that meant-"just remember one thing your father is so proud of you’’.

For the record, the slain singer’s own official Instagram account has 11 million followers, while 309k people follow his Twitter account, and the only accounts his father, Balkaur Singh, follows are those of his son.

Singh had two days ago told newspersons that the family had now decided to take to the streets with the support of the people to get justice for its son if the state government failed to bring all those responsible to book in a week’s time. He went on to allege that, so far, only partial justice had been delivered with the arrest of the shooters only. He held that those who provided money to the shooters and sheltered them were equally responsible and thus must be brought to book too.

Bambiha’s gang issues warning through new FB account

Meanwhile, in another related development, the members of the gangster Devinder Bambiha’s gang on Tuesday warned its rival gangsters, namely, Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and a particular Punjabi singer, for the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, last, a major embarrassment to the AAP government.

It may be recalled that it was the same accused singer who had sought police protection within two days after Moosewala’s murder in the wake of the Bambiha gang’s threat.

This Facebook post announced that the previous account of the Bambiha group from France had been discontinued.

It may be recalled that Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by some assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29. Immediately after his killing, the gang led by Bishnoi, who was in Tihar Jail at that time and is now in Punjab Police custody, took responsibility and termed it an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali in August last year. It is alleged that Shaganpreet, the then manager of Sidhu Moosewala, who has been absconding since, was involved in the murder of Middukhera, who was close to the Bishnoi gang. Hence Moosewala’s murder.

It is an open secret that various notorious gangs are active in the state because of the huge amounts of money coming to them from illegal businesses like extortion, kidnapping, arms smuggling, drugs, and even controlling musical events and even kabaddi leagues. It is alleged that in some cases, these criminals also have political patronage.