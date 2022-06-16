Moosewala Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi agrees staying in touch with Goldy Brar till the end April

Lawrence Bishnoi quizzed at the Mohali CIA branch in Mohali. |

In a key development in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was quizzed at the Mohali Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) branch in Mohali.

The interrogation comes after Bishnoi was brought from Mansa at around 7 AM to CIA Mohali after the Delhi court remanded him to seven days police custody.

According to CNN News-18, over 34 questions were asked during the questioning. Bishnoi, during the interrogation, agreed staying in touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is said to be main handler of Bishnoi gang in Punjab, till the end of April this year.

It is pertinent to mention here, last week, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar several days after he claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

Bishnoi sent to 7-day police remand

On Tuesday, the Delhi court allowed the Punjab police to take seven-day custody for the further investigation. The court also asked the police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court before producing him in the Mansa court.

Punjab Police arrest 9 suspects in Moosewala's murder

The Punjab Police, so far, have arrested nine suspects in connection with the singer-politician's death. The names of the three jailed gangsters are Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, aka Mintoo; and Monu Daggar, along with Naseeb Khan; Pawan Bishnoi; Manpreet Singh Bhau; Sandeep Singh, aka Kekra; Charanjit Singh, aka Chetan Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, apart from Bishnoi.