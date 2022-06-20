Moosewala Murder: DPSC arrests 2 main shooters; recovers illicit weapons

Delhi Police have arrested 2 main shooters in Sidhu Moosewala murder case |

In the latest development in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, the Delhi Police Special Cell, on Monday, arrested two main shooters including a module head of shooters. The Delhi Police also recovered a large number of arms and explosives from their possession.

Conducting a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Delhi Police said, "The two accused, arrested by the Delhi Police in the Siddhu Moosawala murder case, have been identified as Priyavrat (26) and Kashish (24). Both shooters were seen in the CCTV footage that was recovered near a petrol pump."

Police said Priyavrat is the main shooter and was directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

Ludhiana police arrest 2 people connected with Lawrence Bishnoi

Ludhiana police have arrested two people, who were connected with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. They have also recovered illicit arms and ammunition from their possession.

Kaustubh Sharma, Ludhiana Police Commissioner informed that a person named Mandeep Chaudhary and a Students Organisation of Punjab University (SOPT) Presidential candidate named Karanveer have been arrested.

"Connected with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a person namely Mandeep Chaudhary & a SOPU (Students Org of Panjab Uni) Presidential candidate Karanveer arrested... we're working on their linkages. Many illicit arms & ammunition recovered,"Ludhiana CP Kaustubh Sharma told ANI.

Bishnoi sent to 7-day police remand

Last week, Bishnoi was quizzed at the Mohali Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) branch in Mohali. The Delhi court allowed the Punjab police to take seven-day custody for the further investigation. The court also asked the police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court before producing him in the Mansa court.