Moose Wala murder set to deepen rivalry among gangs of Punjab

Youth pay tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead a day earlier in Mansa district in Indias Punjab state, during a candlelight vigil in Amritsar on May 30, 2022. |

Chandigarh: The brutal murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in the rural interiors of Moga district on May 29, has made it amply clear that the ongoing rivalry between the gangs of Punjab is set to flare up in days to come.

According to the latest information, at least two gangs have taken to social media to vow to take revenge for Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing. Taking to Facebook, the Neeraj Bawana gang has vowed revenge on those who gunned down Moose Wala within two days.

The Facebook page associated with the gang of Bawana, who is currently in jail in Delhi and which expressed grief over Moose Wala's killing, has warned that the result would be out in two days, though the post did not explain what it meant by `result’. It may be recalled that Bawana, said to be among the most notorious gangsters of Delhi also allegedly runs a criminal network from inside the jail.

A second gang has (also on Facebook) been spotted in which the Davinder Bambiha gang, which is also an associate of Neeraj Bawana – has vowed similar revenge against Moose Wala’s murder.

Both of them are sworn enemies of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. It may be recalled that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi has already taken the responsibility for the Moosewala’s killing.

Here is the connection of the rivalry between the two gangs:

Punjab police believes that the shocking August 2021 killing of Vicky Midukheda, Youth Akali Dal leader, was allegedly close to some members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation into this case revealed the alleged involvement of one Shaganpreet, manager of Sidhu Moose Wala, for the murder.

According to police, Shaganpreet, absconding since, doubted Midukheda to be an informer of some gangsters to provide information about singers. The gangsters associated with the Bishnoi gang, namely Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, who claimed that Midukheda was their brother and that they have avenged his death, had then also accused the Punjab police of not digging deep enough into the case of Midukheda's killing.

It is in this connection that the Delhi police has now also taken Bishnoi in its custody in connection (though in a separate case) understandably intending to interrogate him about Moosewala’s killing in addition to some other cases. Fearing a ``fake encounter’’ by Punjab police which is also preparing to grill him, he had moved a lower court in Delhi for protection, though his plea was rejected. He has now moved Punjab and Haryana court with the same plea.

Meanwhile, just two days after Moosewala’s killing, another Punjabi singer, Mankirt Aulakh, has sought from Punjab police to increase his security cover following the threats he received from the Davinder Bambiha gang.

It is pertinent to note here that the gangs and associates of Lawrence Bishnoi are involved in a gang war with Bambiha and Bawana gangs for the past few years. Aside from these two gangs, Bishnoi also has another rival - Gaurav Patial aka Lucky Patial, who is reportedly running his gang from Armenia.

SIT RECONSTITUTED

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which would now be headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Jaskaran Singh and would include AIG anti-gangster task force (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora, SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP, Bathinda, Vishwajit Singh and in-charge CIA staff Mansa Prithvipal Singh.