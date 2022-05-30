Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

In a major development in connection with the sensational murder of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala, in a joint operation with the special task force (STF) Punjab and Uttarakhand, Punjab Police have detained 6 people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area.

The Uttrakhand and Punjab Police in a joint raid, had earlier detained a man in Dehradun. As per the report by the NDTV, he was hiding among pilgrims who are part of the Hemkund Sahib yatra in the mountains.

In a joint op with STF Punjab & Uttarakhand, Punjab Police detains 6 people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: STF sources pic.twitter.com/Nrx7f4BbKX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2022

A source said that Punjab police team is in Dehradun.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

The killing has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end.

The Punjab police is not leaving any stone unturned in the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Monday blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the singer's death and demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

While forensic investigations are underway, Sharma went on to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a 'puppet' of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha.

"Ever since this government came to power, there's lawlessness. The government isn't being run by CM Mann. It's the puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this government be dismissed," said the Punjab BJP chief.

The Punjab BJP chief also questioned the government's decision of lifting the security cover of 424 people and making the list public, thereby risking their lives.

(With inputs from agencies)