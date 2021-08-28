'Monstrous and devilish': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over ED summons to her nephew Abhishek

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP and alleged that the saffron party cannot fight TMC politically for which they are using agencies to malign her party.

“When BJP failed to compete with us, they are using the government machineries against us. I respect NHRC and I had protested for 21 days for its formation. The BJP government is monstrous and devilish,” said Mamata.

Speaking about coal scam, Mamata said that several BJP leaders are also allegedly involved with the coal scam.

“During the election the BJP leaders used to stay in hotels own by coal mafias. We have several names and we can put it in public. Several BJP leaders were also involved against atrocities on women but we didn’t take any action,” said Mamata, asking BJP to beat Abhishek politically.

Claiming that BJP is trying to sell off the country, Mamata alleged that the BJP government is creating and is running "autocratic rule and choking all the dissenting voices".

Mamata also added that she would call a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the formation of an anti-BJP front.

“We are not getting any damage compensation, there is no share of GST given to us. The PM has uploaded his picture on the vaccine certificate. Why didn’t he put his picture on the death certificates of the people whose death occurred due to Covid,” slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Addressing on the foundation day of TMCP, Mamata said that the BJP government officials do not get paid regularly in Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat.

“We have created 30 new universities – before we came there were just 12 universities across the state in 65 years. The number of medical colleges has increased from 10 to 24, and nursing colleges from 17 to 42 over the last 10 years. Over 7,000 new schools have been built, with over 200,000 classrooms. 500,000 scholarships have been distributed among General category students, 2,56,00,000 scholarships have been distributed among SC/ST/OBC candidates,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:22 PM IST