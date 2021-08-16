Monsoon session of Rajasthan assembly to start from September 9

The much-awaited cabinet rejig in Rajasthan seems to be taking more time as the monsoon session of the Rajasthan assembly will start from September 9th. Although the session is likely to be short, it is believed that now the reshuffle will take place only after the session.

The political development for cabinet reshuffle and expansion had to be put on hold due to the announcement of panchayat raj elections in the state. Although there is no restriction on cabinet rejig due to election, it was not found politically correct to hold reshuffle at this time according to sources.

The last phase of voting is on September 1st.

Party sources say that there will be a week before the session but chances are remote.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:55 PM IST