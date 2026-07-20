Monsoon Session 2026: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Administers Oath To 9 Newly Elected & Re-Elected Rajya Sabha Members | Video | X / @sansad_tv

New Delhi: Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Monday administered the oath to nine newly elected and re-elected members of the Rajya Sabha at the Parliament House.

The members who took the oath of office include representatives from various political parties across several states.

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From Gujarat, Mukeshbhai J. Rathwa (BJP) took the oath, while Pawan Khera (INC) represented Karnataka. Mahesh Kewat (BJP) was sworn in from Madhya Pradesh.

Representing the Northeast, James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP) took the oath for Meghalaya, and Khiangte Laltluangkima (ZPM) took the oath for Mizoram. From Rajasthan, Satish Poonia (BJP) was sworn into the Upper House.

The state of West Bengal saw three members taking the oath: Prakash Chik Baraik (BJP), Sushmita Dev (BJP), and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:00 AM on July 21, with the opposition demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the student protests.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

After the House assembled, Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students and referring to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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"You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said in the House.

Following his remarks, Rajya Sabha Speaker CP Radhakrishnan adjourned.

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