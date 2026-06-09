Monsoon 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal And Northeast India For Next 7 Days

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and several Northeastern states over the coming seven days.

Southwest Monsoon is now getting stronger and moving further across India, IMD has said. The weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Northeast India, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from June 9 to 14.

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Conditions are likely to remain favourable over the next 2–3 days for the southwest monsoon to advance further into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the remaining regions of Tamil Nadu.

The monsoon is also expected to progress into parts of the southwest and northwest Bay of Bengal, as well as areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the rest of the Northeastern states.

Tamil Nadu is likely to witness frequent spells of rain, while precipitation activity is expected to intensify in the foothills and adjoining areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Several parts of Northeast India are also forecast to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated locations likely to experience heavy showers.

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai is likely to see thunderstorms on Tuesday, June 9, with weather forecasts indicating a 75% probability of rainfall during the day.