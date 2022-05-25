Monkeypox virus: Kolkata airport officials told to lookout for flyers with symptoms | ANI

Kolkata: In the wake of a monkeypox alert, health officials and immigration officers at the Kolkata airport have been told to lookout for flyer having symptoms of the virus.

According to the health department, airport authorities have been asked to identify passengers suffering from fever, rashes of swollen lymph nodes in the hands and face and have also been instructed to send those passengers to Beliaghata ID hospital for isolation.

“Any sick passenger with a travel history to monkeypox-affected countries will have to be isolated and samples will be sent for testing in labs in Pune,” said an official of the health department.

According to WHO, symptoms of monkeypox in humans are fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and can lead to several medical complications.

It can be noted that monkeypox can be transmitted within human beings through close contacts.

However, the alert is only verbal as of now as no cases have yet been detected in India so far.