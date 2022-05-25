Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert committee

NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora | ANI Photo

Monkeypox virus is not as contagious or severe as COVID-19, however, its spread is a matter of concern, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said on Wednesday. He said the Centre has set up an expert committee for this.

Regarding the slight rise in COVID-19 cases, the NTAGI chief said most of these cases are being seen in people who were isolated/protected in the past two years. He said there is no evidence that another COVID-19 wave would come at the moment.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a "pox-like" disease in research monkeys - thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.