Monkeypox: 2 suspected cases reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, 1 in Noida | Representative Image

Two suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday, reported India Today. The samples of suspected patients have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation, it added.

Meanwhile, a suspected case of monkeypox has also been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, health department officials told news agency PTI.

According to them, the patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.

"The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment. Monkeypox can be confirmed only after the test results are out," a local health official said.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

India has so far recorded four cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)