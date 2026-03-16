Mokama Strongman Anant Singh Announces Political Retirement After Casting Vote For Rajya Sabha Polls - Video

Mokama MLA Anant Singh |

Mokama MLA Anant Singh announced that he would no longer contest elections after casting his vote in the Rajya Sabha polls on Monday. The influential Janata Dal (United) leader made the declaration shortly after exercising his franchise under heavy police security, before being escorted back to Beur Central Jail.

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Singh, who is currently incarcerated in connection with a murder case, expressed confidence that all five candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would emerge victorious in the election. He also reassured his supporters not to be disheartened, claiming he would be released from jail within a month.

The strongman politician said he would not fight any future elections, particularly if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is no longer in active politics. “If Nitish Kumar is not there, I will not contest,” he remarked, adding that members of his family may step into politics instead.

Commenting on leadership succession, Singh said Nishant Kumar, the Chief Minister’s son, possesses all the qualities required to become chief minister, though the final decision would rest with senior party leaders. When asked to choose between Nishant Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as a preferred young leader, Singh declined to respond.

Earlier, a special MP-MLA court in Patna had granted Singh permission to vote, following a petition filed by his lawyer. He was transported from jail to the Assembly under tight security, cast his vote, and was immediately taken back into custody.

Singh is lodged in Beur Jail in connection with the killing of Dularchand Yadav during the previous Assembly elections. His vote was considered crucial for the NDA, as the outcome could hinge on even a single ballot.