Mohd Salim named as secretary of West Bengal CPI(M) committee

Kolkata: Changes took place in the CPI (M) state committee on Thursday. New State general secretary of CPI (M) is Mohammed Salim.

According to the Left Front sources, a mixture of both old and new faces have been kept so that along with experience the young faces are also introduced.

According to the notice floated by the party, 14 new faces have been introduced.

“CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose, general secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Nepal Deb have stepped down from their posts. Young faces like Shatarup Ghosh, Sridip Bhattacharya, Meenakshi Mukherjee are introduced in the state committee,” said the notice.

Addressing the media, new state secretary Salim said that for the Left Front the party is everything and it is a fight for them to restore democracy in the state.

“The CPI (M) pledges to fight both the BJP and TMC. For me the party is life. We pledge to restore democracy in the state as TMC and BJP both are killing the democracy and spreading communalism,” said Salim.

Former CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose said that though he had stepped down from the post he will be active in politics.

“I am getting old so I thought of stepping down from the post and vacating it for someone new. I will give advice to the new members. It is time to stand back and revive the party and we will become the next alternative in the state,” mentioned Bose.

Criticizing the move, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the change was bound to happen and also that BJP is the only alternative in this state.

“Like other parties we do not discriminate between voters and serve everyone,” said Majumdar.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:56 PM IST