'Mohammad Nitish And Mohammad Lalu:' BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Bihar Govt Over New School Calendar

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for allegedly decreasing the number of holidays for the state's schools during Hindu festivals and increasing it for Muslim festivals.

Calling Nitish Kumar the "master of appeasement politics," Choubey claimed that once again the anti-Hindu face of the JDU-RJD government has come to the fore, alleging that the Bihar government "hates Sanatan for vote bank."

In a post on social media platform X, the veteran BJP leader said, "Once again, the anti-Hindu face of the uncle-nephew government came to the fore. On one hand, holidays for Muslim festivals are being extended in schools, while holidays for Hindu festivals are being abolished." "Shame on the government that hates Sanatan for the vote bank," the post added.

#WATCH | On CM Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government reportedly reducing the number of holidays for the state’s schools during Hindu festivals, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey says, "The leader of appeasement - Kursi Kumar of Bihar. Once again, the anti-Hindu face of the… pic.twitter.com/k9BFWEXfQN — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Joining his colleague, BJP MP Sushil Modi said while speaking to ANI, "The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has shown an anti-Hindu face and taken a decision to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus...The holidays for Hindu festivals have been selectively slashed, while holidays for Muslim festivals have been increased."

#WATCH | Patna: After CM Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government reportedly reduced the number of holidays for the state’s schools during the Hindu festivals, BJP MP Sushil Modi says, "Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has shown an anti-Hindu face and taken a decision to hurt the… pic.twitter.com/vkmwMbANyu — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Minister of Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh claimed that Nitish Kumar has issued a "Tughlak farman" for the third time. "The way Lalu Yadav and the Nitish government are attacking Hindus, in the future they will be known as Mohammad Nitish and Mohammad Lalu," he said in a video message posted on his social media platform X.

जिस तरह से लालू यादव और नीतीश सरकार हिंदुओं पर हमला कर रही है, भविष्य में उन्हें मोहम्मद नीतीश और मोहम्मद लालू के नाम से जाना जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Upw2sGUK1V — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 28, 2023

No reaction from Bihar Govt

No immediate reaction has been given by the ruling coalition government in Bihar.

As per reports, the Bihar education department on Monday issued the holiday calendar for 2024 and said the chart has been created to ensure at least 220 teaching days under the Right to Education.

Reports further said that the holiday calendar for the year 2024 has seen wholesale change, with the number of summer vacation days increased from 20 to 30.

While the holidays for Hartalika Teej and Jitiya have been done away with, the education department has increased the holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) to three days each, as per reports.