Modi’s speeches did not mention statehood: Stalin

Puducherry

DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday said PM Modi has visited Puducherry twice to address poll meetings of NDA here but not once has he made any reference to the expectations of the people of the UT.

"The Prime Minister has not made any announcement on grant of statehood for Puducherry and also waiver of loans totalling Rs8,600 crore due from the Union Territory to the Centre," Stalin said, introducing the candidates of the Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI, all in the Secular Democratic Alliance (SAD), fighting the April 6 polls here.

By using the then LG Kiran Bedi, the NDA govt at the Centre dislodged the democratic govt in Puducherry, he said. BJP is eyeing the UT only to grab natural resour­ces under the Sagar Mala Scheme, a project to promote port growth, Stalin said.