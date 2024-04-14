'Modiji Ko..': Man Responds To Revanth Reddy's Responsibly Voting Advise To 1st Time Voters At AAP Ki Adalat; Video Viral

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy |

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently appeared on the 'Aap Ki Adalat' show hosted by Rajat Sharma. A video of the show is going viral on social media, in which a person from the audience tells the Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister that he will vote for Modi.

In the viral video, Reddy is seen advising the country's youth, who are going to vote for the first time, to think carefully and vote after considering their decision.

Revanth Reddy in AAP Ki Adalat : You are the younger generation, educated, discerning, voting for the first time. Think and vote, for whom you will vote for ??



Public : Will vote for Modiji...



Moye Moye.....🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/X3LanBlp7W — Dr Poornima(Modi Ka Parivar)🚩🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) April 14, 2024

As Reddy was appealing to the youth, a man chimed in and said that he will vote for Modi. On this, Reddy said, "Give your vote to whomever you want. Your family will be burdened by an additional 100 lakh crore debt."

Actually, Reddy, taking a swipe at PM Modi, claimed that before Modi became the prime minister of the country, 14 prime ministers before him had taken loans worth 65 lakh crore in 67 years and had undertaken developmental work in the country. On the other hand, Modi himself took loans worth 113 crore during his ten-year tenure. Where did this money go? Whose pocket did it go into? What did Modi build for the country?

Then he said that it is not only my responsibility to ask such questions. The youth of the country are also responsible for asking such questions.

During interveiw. Revanth predicted that Prime Minister Modi "can win maximum 214 to 240 Lok Sabha seats this time" despite coining the slogan "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar".