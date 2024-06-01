'Modiji Ki Saadhna Ne Surya Devta Ko Shaant Kar Diya': BJP LS Candidate Ravi Kishan After Casting Vote In Gorkhapur (VIDEO)

Ravi Kishan after casting his vote in Gorakhpur on June 1 | X

BJP Gorakhpur candidate and sitting MP Ravi Kishan, who cast his vote from Gorakhpur for the first time, made a weird comment after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Ravi Kishan credited PM Narendra Modi's saadhna or meditation for the "change in weather" which resulted in relief from heat for the people of Gorakhpur. "PM Modi's meditation has forced even the Sun god lower his impact," said Ravi Kishan while talking to a reporter.

Talking to a news channel on June 1 post the polling on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Ravi Kishan expressed confidence and said that the BJP would surely register a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections.

However, he also added that such was the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's saadhana or meditation that even the sun was forced to "lower its impact".

Ek se ek bhare padhe hai BJP main 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QcxezHJUCG — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 1, 2024

Ravi Kishan was also trolled for his high praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some also called the comment by Ravi Kishan as shocking.

Gorakhpur, part of eastern UP, saw voting on June 1 in the last and 7th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has long been a BJP bastion as it was represented by UP CM Yogi Adityanath for close to 20 years. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Ravi Kishan won from the seat on a BJP ticket and the party nominated him again. He faces stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad from the seat this time around.

Ravi Kishan in his comment was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 48-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari which finished on June 1. The Prime Minister, after the conclusion of campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, had announced that he would be undertaking the spiritual exercise by meditating for two days.