 'Modiji Ki Saadhna Ne Surya Devta Ko Shaant Kar Diya': BJP LS Candidate Ravi Kishan After Casting Vote In Gorkhapur (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Modiji Ki Saadhna Ne Surya Devta Ko Shaant Kar Diya': BJP LS Candidate Ravi Kishan After Casting Vote In Gorkhapur (VIDEO)

'Modiji Ki Saadhna Ne Surya Devta Ko Shaant Kar Diya': BJP LS Candidate Ravi Kishan After Casting Vote In Gorkhapur (VIDEO)

Ravi Kishan claimed that such was the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's saadhana or meditation that it made even the sun had "go mild" which resulted in relief to the people from extreme heat.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Ravi Kishan after casting his vote in Gorakhpur on June 1 | X

BJP Gorakhpur candidate and sitting MP Ravi Kishan, who cast his vote from Gorakhpur for the first time, made a weird comment after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Ravi Kishan credited PM Narendra Modi's saadhna or meditation for the "change in weather" which resulted in relief from heat for the people of Gorakhpur. "PM Modi's meditation has forced even the Sun god lower his impact," said Ravi Kishan while talking to a reporter.

Talking to a news channel on June 1 post the polling on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Ravi Kishan expressed confidence and said that the BJP would surely register a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections.

However, he also added that such was the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's saadhana or meditation that even the sun was forced to "lower its impact".

Ravi Kishan was also trolled for his high praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some also called the comment by Ravi Kishan as shocking.

Gorakhpur, part of eastern UP, saw voting on June 1 in the last and 7th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has long been a BJP bastion as it was represented by UP CM Yogi Adityanath for close to 20 years. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Ravi Kishan won from the seat on a BJP ticket and the party nominated him again. He faces stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad from the seat this time around.

Read Also
Watch: PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanniyakumari Ahead Of Final Phase Of...
article-image

Ravi Kishan in his comment was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 48-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari which finished on June 1. The Prime Minister, after the conclusion of campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, had announced that he would be undertaking the spiritual exercise by meditating for two days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Bihar Exit Poll Results 2024: Will Modi-Nitish Partnership Secure Victory Or...

Lok Sabha Election Bihar Exit Poll Results 2024: Will Modi-Nitish Partnership Secure Victory Or...

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Will BJP Clean Sweep The Heart Of India Like 2019?

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Will BJP Clean Sweep The Heart Of India Like 2019?

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results: Will SP-Congress Be Able To Challenge...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results: Will SP-Congress Be Able To Challenge...

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Claims INDIA Parties To...

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Claims INDIA Parties To...

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls Live Updates: Will BJP Repeat Its 2019 Performance?

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls Live Updates: Will BJP Repeat Its 2019 Performance?