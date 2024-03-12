Modi Seeking To Salvage ‘Sinking Ship’ By Resurrecting CAA, Says Stalin

Delhi Police File FIR Over 'Objectionable' Posters Against Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to salvage his “sinking ship” by cynically resurrecting the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Union BJP Government's divisive agenda has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a beacon of humanity to a tool of discrimination based on religion and race through the enactment of CAA. By betraying Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, they sowed seeds of division,” Stalin charged on a day the Centre notified the CAA Rules.

Whose support was crucial?

Despite staunch opposition from “democratic forces like DMK,” the CAA was passed with the support of “BJP's stooge AIADMK”, he charged, adding earlier, fearing backlash from the people, the BJP had kept the Act in cold storage. “After DMK came to power in 2021, we passed a resolution in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly urging the Union Government to repeal the CAA to safeguard the unity of our nation, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in our constitution,” he said.

Stalin charged that now, as elections loom, “Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting Citizenship Amendment Act, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.” However, the people of INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive CAA and their spineless lackeys, the AIADMK, who shamelessly supported it, he said, adding, “People will teach them a befitting lesson.”