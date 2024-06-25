'Modi Played No Role In Fighting Against Emergency, Has Bad Habit Of Grabbing Credit': Subramanian Swamy Attacks Prime Minister

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy attacked PM Modi on Tuesday, alleging that he has a tendency to take credit when it is not deserved.

Taking to X, senior BJP leader wrote, "Modi played no role fighting against the Emergency. He was a RSS Pracharak in Gujarat where there was for most part no Emergency due to the Gujarat Govt of Janata Morcha headed by Babubhai. Modi has a bad habit of trying to grab credit when none is due to him."

Swamy's fresh attack on the PM coincides with the 50th anniversary of Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on 25 June 1975.

Yesterday, Swamy criticised PM Modi for rising unemployment in the country. "Who cares who won? The nation’s losers are the youth (who despite a globe trotting PM who is without a party majority in Parliament), who are unemployed or semi employed I.e., in jobs well below their education. How heart breaking and dream destroying it must be for them," said Swamy in a tweet.

Earlier today, PM Modi paid homage to all the men and women who resisted the Emergency.

In a social media post, PM attacked the Congress party stating, "subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India which every Indian respects greatly."

In another tweet, he said, "Just to cling on to power, the then Congress Government disregarded every democratic principle and made the nation into a jail. Any person who disagreed with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to target the weakest sections."