Modi ji had got raids conducted on me, they got only ten mufflers: Arvind Kejriwal's jibe at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Following the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with an illegal sand mining case that involves the nephew of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Channi is not a "common", but a "dishonest" man.

"Channi aam aadmi nahi, beimann aadmi hai (Channi is not a common man, but a dishonest man)," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Later, Kejriwal took another jibe at the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. While quoting a news report, Kejriwal said, “Channi sahib, Modi ji had got raids conducted on me, a sitting CM, and not on my relatives. They got only ten mufflers from my house. They didn’t find so much cash and vehicles as they did in your house. You have done wonders in 111 days.”

Notably, ED recovered around Rs 10 crore cash from the residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of the Punjab chief minister.

According to ANI, the ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

Channi has dubbed the raids an attempt to "trap" him in the case while claiming that it was being done to take revenge as PM Narendra Modi had to return without addressing a rally in Ferozepur earlier this month.

The ED raids have taken place just a month before the state goes to the polls on February 20. Meanwhile, Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:33 AM IST