Modi Is Systematically Crippling Congress Financially: Sonia Gandhi

Accusing the government of serious wrongdoing just weeks before the Lok Sabha election, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi stated that "a systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Her son, Rahul Gandhi, echoed similar accusations.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad on Thursday, addressed a press conference regarding the electoral bonds issue and the Income Tax Department's decision to reopen assessments of the Congress party for seven financial years.

Addressing the media, Sonia Gandhi said, "...This issue affects not just Congress, it impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly. However, even under these most challenging circumstances, we are doing our very best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign. On one hand, there is the Electoral Bond issue which has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Electoral Bonds benefitted the BJP hugely. On the other hand, the finances of the principal opposition party - the INC - are under a determined assault. This, we all believe, is unprecedented and undemocratic."

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for the unfreezing of the party's bank account to ensure free and fair elections.

Kharge said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, says "I don't want to mention how the BJP took money from some companies. As SC is probing the matter, I hope the truth will be before us soon. I appeal to the Constitutional institutions that if they want free and fair elections, then they should allow us to freely access our bank accounts. No political party comes under the purview of income tax..."

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Lamenting the Income Tax Department's action again grand old party, Rahul said, "All our bank accounts have been frozen. We cannot do our campaign work. We cannot support our workers and candidates. Our leaders cannot travel from one part of the country to the other. We're unable to put out our ads."

"This is being done two months before the election campaign."

Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul said, "this is a criminal action against the Congress party, done by the PM and the Home Minister. It is being orchestrated to cripple us before the elections. There are institutions in the country that are supposed to protect the democratic framework."

Accusing key institutions of the country for remaining silent on the wrongdoings of the Modi government, the Wayanad MP said, "No court is saying anything, the Election Commission is silent, no other institution is saying anything, and the media is not saying anything. There is no democracy in India today. The people of India are being robbed of their Constitution and democratic structure."

