Modi Interview To ANI: PM Responds To 'Misuse Of Agencies' Allegations, Says Opposition Trying To Find Scapegoat Fearing Election Loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 15), in an interview to news agency ANI ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, responded to Opposition's allegations that the central agencies were working under the pressure of the government. The Opposition has time and again said that ED raids against Opposition leaders was done to intimidate leaders of the Opposition parties.

PM Modi said that the Opposition was trying to find a scapegoat as they are aware that they would be defeated in the elections.

"In reality, they are trying to come up with a reason for their defeat. So that the blame for defeat is not attributed to them directly," said PM Narendra Modi when asked about Opposition's allegations that the agencies were working under government pressure, and when questioned on EVMs.

"Out of these, not a single law (ED, CBI filing cases) was brought by my government. On the contrary, Election Commission reforms were brought by my Government. Those close to the 'family' were made Election Commissioners who later got Rajya Sabha seats and ministries. We (BJP) can't play at that level," PM Narendra Modi said when asked about the lack of a "level playing field" comment by the Opposition and the alleged influence wielded by the government over agencies like the ED, CBI and ECI.

PM Modi also elaborated on his "This is just a trailer" remark. "I have big plans, kissi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai (Nobody needs to be scared). My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. They are made for the overall development of the country," said PM Modi on his “Abhi toh trailer hai” remark on the 10 years of work done by his government.