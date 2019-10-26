Modi hai to mumkin hai: Twitter reacts to Ajay Chautala getting furlough from Tihar

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has aligned itself with Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP in Haryana. According to the arrangement announced by Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, Khattar will retain the post of Haryana Chief Minister, while Dushyant Chautala will be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

Not a day had gone by since the announcement when news came in that Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail in a corruption case, will be given furlough for two weeks.

Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Tihar Prisons, told IANS: "We have given two weeks furlough to the convict Ajay Chautala. He had applied for the furlough a few days ago to attend a ritual to be held in remembrance of his mother's death."

Goel added that this was the second time that Ajay Chautala had applied for a furlough. Earlier this year, he had gone for a three-week furlough. A convict is entitled to seven-week furloughs in a year. The Director General of Tihar Prisons is the final authority to grant it to the convicts.

Though, the prison officials have stated that Ajay Chautala has been given furlough to attend a ritual being conducted in memory of his mother’s death, but reports have also come in that he wants to attend his son’s swearing-in ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

