'Modi Govt Put Entire Country In Panic': Opposition Slams Centre Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike; BJP Defends Move Calling It 'Governance With Responsibility' |

New Delhi: The Centre’s decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre on Friday triggered a sharp political showdown, with Opposition parties accusing the Narendra Modi government of burdening citizens amid economic uncertainty, while BJP leaders defended the move by citing the global energy crisis caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The hike, which came into effect immediately, is the first major increase in retail fuel prices in nearly four years. The government cited disruptions in global oil and gas supplies due to the conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Following the revision, petrol prices rose to Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, Rs 108.74 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai and Rs 103.67 in Chennai. Diesel prices climbed to Rs 90.67 in Delhi, Rs 95.13 in Kolkata, Rs 93.14 in Mumbai and Rs 95.25 in Chennai. CNG prices were also increased by Rs 2 per kilogram.

VIDEO | AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) on petrol, diesel price hike, says, "The Modi government has put entire country in a state of panic. People are concerned, angry after petrol, diesel, CNG price hike. People are thinking whether the emergency that… pic.twitter.com/TCIkavL0BB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Reacting sharply, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda accused the Centre of creating panic among citizens. “The Modi government has put the entire country in a state of panic. People are concerned and angry after petrol, diesel and CNG price hikes. People are wondering whether the emergency PM Modi spoke about has arrived,” Dhanda said, while criticising the Prime Minister’s ongoing foreign tour.

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The Indian National Congress also launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, linking the hike to the conclusion of Assembly elections in five states and union territories. “Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Elections over — Modi’s extortion begins,” the Congress said in a statement, alleging the government delayed the hike until polling concluded.

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All India Trinamool Congress slammed the price hike by saying 'it's just the beginning'. "While our “beloved” PM Modi ji jets off on yet another lavish foreign tour, his "pyaare deshwasiyo" are left behind to bear the burden of soaring prices and ENDLESS HARDSHIP," wrote TMC in a post.

"The fresh hike in petrol and diesel prices comes barely days after the so-called “historic mandate” handed to the double-engine government. People voted and in return, SUFFERING WAS DELIVERED INSTANTLY," the party added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On fuel price hike, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar says, "... After the announcement made by the Prime Minister, it was very clear that oil prices, LPG, are going to be hiked and we were expecting the same... All five state elections are over. Merciless government… pic.twitter.com/Mz23nQbhNv — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar claimed the fuel hike was expected after recent remarks made by the Prime Minister regarding economic challenges and conservation measures. “The country’s economy is in very bad shape, and I am fearful of further price hikes,” Kumar said, adding that symbolic measures like reducing the Prime Minister’s convoy size would not help ordinary citizens.

BJP Defends Centre's Move On Price Hike

The BJP, however, defended the move and argued that India had managed the crisis better than most economies despite soaring global crude prices. Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said India recorded the 'smallest material increase' in fuel prices among major economies during the Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed the defence, saying public sector oil companies had absorbed massive losses for weeks to shield citizens from inflationary pressure. “This is governance with responsibility. This is leadership that puts people first,” Rijiju wrote on X.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On petrol & diesel price hike, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh says, "For the past 3 years, a war has been going on in the world. Due to this, various types of crises have arisen in other countries. Prime Minister Modi has not let any harm come to us. Only the… pic.twitter.com/Al2EZkgvXT — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also backed the Centre, stating that despite a prolonged global crisis and war situation, the Modi government had ensured only a minimal rise in fuel prices.